As the nation prepares for 2023 general elections, major stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West zone who converged on Lagos on Monday for a crucial meeting said they would mobilize and ensure that the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is impressively voted for in the region to win the presidential election.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the Stakeholders meeting held at the party’s Secretariat located on Acme, Ogba area of the state, the national vice chairman of APC , South-West said , ‘’We will not just deliver but to deliver very impressively. Of cause that gives us responsibility to work very hard, so we have a long strategy session that the national executives officers and state chairmen of the party of its own.

‘’That in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have committed and dedicated ourselves to the campaigns we intend to mobilize, our leaders, our youth, our students, our women and everyone in the South West to vote APC in due cost we intend that the meeting greeting and the details will be made public.’’

Kekemeke pointed out that.’’ Since our zone is the second largest registered voters in the country, we intend to mobilize everyone of the 18.3 million voters to vote our party. That is the revolution of the zonal execution committee.’’

Earlier, the party’s national secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, said the election is very near and they are expected to be proactive.

He said, ‘’We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote our candidate. Luckily for us for the first time in recent years, we have candidate coming from Lagos State. We have landmarks which we can point at. We are just meeting as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.