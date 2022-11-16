A former Benue State governor Gabriel Suswam has warned against electoral fraud saying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put to rest the issue of ballot box snatching with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) into the electoral system.

He stated this during the flag-off of the Benue North East senatorial campaigns in Adikpo the headquarters of Kwande local government area of Benue State. He also urged the youths to shun campaigns of calumny and acrimony.

Suswam advised people contemplating snatching ballot boxes to perish the idea, adding that it would be of no use to them rather they should concentrate on canvassing support for the party right at the polling units.

“The era of ballot box and other electoral materials snatching is over. If you snatch a ballot box you are wasting your time, the time to sell your candidate and canvass for votes is now,” he said.

He further advised them to refrain from campaign of acrimony and insults but to rather engage in issue-based campaigns.

Earlier, the Benue State governor Samuel Ortom expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would overwhelmingly win the 2023 general election.

Ortom disclosed that with the massive turn out at the event the Benue North East would vote massively for the PDP.

“I make bold to say that the Benue North West and Benue South senatorial districts are the strongholds of the PDP in the state and come 2023 it will be PDP all the way. Our party will sweep all the positions,” Ortom assured.

The governor further assured that members of the party would continue to work together for the good of the state and PDP, stressing that he believes in the unity of purpose.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr Titus Uba who was represented by his running mate, John Ngbede, advised the people to remain united and support the party, stressing that if they were united, victory would be theirs.