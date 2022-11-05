The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is acknowledged globally for his committed vision to human development through the promotion of qualitative and functional education.

BAT, a support group of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made the pledge at the weekend during the donation of school uniforms, sports kits and learning materials to pupils of Dawaki Primary School, Dawaki, Bwari Area Council.

The support group led by its national coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard, Hon Gbenga Saka, donated over 400 pieces of school uniforms, sports wears, teaching materials, branded exercise and textbooks, to indigent pupils of the school, especially the female pupils to encourage girl-child education.

Presenting the items to the head teacher of the school, Mary Haruna, the group’s coordinator said BAT Vanguard was motivated to reach out to indigent primary school pupils in the rural areas in fulfilment of Tinubu’s human development programme.

He noted that the Nigerian child has a brighter future if Tinubu wins next year’s presidential election.

He said, “It is a known fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in developing leaders, especially younger ones for future challenges, that is why the Vanguard took after him by reaching out to these young children, especially the less privileged ones by providing them with the basic needs that will assist them in actualising their academic pursuit and attaining their potentials.

“The token of school uniforms, sports wears, exercise and textbooks being presented today, is to serve as a motivational force for these children. No child in Nigeria, especially the girl-child will be deny basic education under the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I can guarantee Nigerian children from primary to tertiary institutions that they stand to benefit under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if elected. This assurance is further strengthened by his recently released Action Plan document which gives renewed hope to Nigerian youth as depicted in Asiwaju’s passion for the county’s future leaders in the 80-page blueprint.

“We shall continue to reach out to our people. Our intervention will be across the six geo-political zones with attention on education and health-related issues,” Saka hinted.

Responding on behalf of the benefiting pupils, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Mary Haruna said the gesture by the support group will go a long way in assisting some indigent pupils of the school

“Although the government is trying in funding education, it cannot do it alone, hence our appreciation for a political group, like yours. Ideally, eligible voters should ordinarily be your target but you have done nobly by considering and remembering these children who are of no electoral value now. This gesture is very unique.”

She then called on other public-spirited individuals and groups to come to the aid of the school in the area of portable water as the school borehole has since crashed.

The head teacher promised that she will ensure that all the 762 pupils of the school benefit from the donation by the group.