Ahead the 2023 general elections, Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association (YYSA) has called on the people of the South- South and South-East to give their unflinching support to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima .

The group’s national president, Comrades Habib Olalekan Hammed and national secretary, Olawale Ajao said on Sunday that what Nigerians were expecting from them was unflinching loyalty to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate.

According to the youth, having bestowed them accommodatingly with a warmed hospitality and all sense of brotherhood in Yoruba land most especially in Lagos State, they should give their loyalty and support to Tinubu and his running mate.

“It is not an overstatement that they (Igbo) have not been so embraced anywhere in Nigeria like that of Southwest.

“Many of them have contested and won elections in Lagos State and moreover, they have also held and still hold key political offices in the state. Indeed, they have not been so privileged, accommodated and embraced as such anywhere in Nigeria.

“As commonly said, one good turn deserves another. It is time for Igbo people in Lagos and the entire Nigeria at large not to vote based on ethnicity or sentiment but show gratitude and love to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the major factor behind the friendliness extending to them in Southwest by voting him into power come 2023.

“He deserves to be voted for as the next president”, they said.

Meanwhile, the YYSA has described the completion of the first phase of the blue rail project in Lagos State as a landmark achievement.

The project, the youth claimed that it had further shown the effectiveness of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the agency that was established in 2002 by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to draw a master plan of transportation in Lagos State.