As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has charged residents of the state to be security conscious during the yuletide and report any suspicious situation to security agencies.

The governor who felicitated Christians in the state and across the country on witnessing another Christmas, stated that Christmas presents a golden opportunity to celebrate Christ, his humble beginning and the lessons his life taught.

Makinde, who maintained that criminalities have reduced drastically in the state as a result of the efforts of his government through its investments on security as well as the effectiveness of the security agencies, said residents have a huge role to play in upping the ante.

He said, “I celebrate with all residents of Oyo State and all Nigerians on witnessing the 2022 Christmas festivity.

“It is another opportunity to celebrate Jesus Christ and the lessons his life taught humanity; lessons of humility, selflessness, godliness and service.

“I encourage everyone to use the occasion to remember the life of Christ and emulate him. I also charge our people to be alert and sensitive during the Yuletide, especially with regards to security.”

“At the last security council meeting we had, it was said that crimes are at the lowest ebb in Oyo State and that the state is now a bad business for criminals”, he added.

He said that the situation was brought about by his administration’s investments in security and the great efforts being put into securing our state by all the security agencies and the non-state actors.