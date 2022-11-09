Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday take his campaign train to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, where he is billed to hold a town hall meeting with the mining community.

Nasarawa State is a major mining hub for many solid minerals in Nigeria, with deposits of Gold, Barite, Coal, Clay, Lead-Zinc, Sault, Gemstone, Silica Sand, Iron Ore, Granite, Tantalite, Marble, Mica, Cassiterite, Limestone and Aquamarine.

The APC presidential candidate’s visit to Nasarawa State, according to a state by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, is part of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the economy.

The director, Media & Publicity, of the APC presidential campaign council, in a statement he issued on Wednesday, noted that Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, “will lead other APC Governors, Presidential Campaign Council members, party leaders and supporters to the Town Hall meeting that is scheduled to hold at the Government House Banquet Hall.”

Onanuga recalled that on Monday, Tinubu met with farmers and agro-commodity traders in Minna where he shared his action plan for the transformation of agriculture.

“At the meeting with the mining community, Tinubu will unfold his plan to make mining a major plank of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda as laid out in his policy document tagged ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.

“Since the launch of the Action Plan by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October, 2022 at the State House Banquet Hall, Asiwaju Tinubu has been pitching his proposals to various stakeholders in the country.

“He started his direct engagement with the Business Community in Lagos where business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Herbert Wigwe and other top Chief Executives were in attendance,” he added.