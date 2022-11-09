The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma), has charged support groups of the party to expand their outreach across the nooks and crannies of the 23 local government area of the State.

This, he said, will further complement the gains the party has been recording across the length and breadth of the State.

The governorship flagbearer made the appeal on Tuesday when he received in audience the leadership and members of Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee who, were on a courtesy call at his residence in Sokoto.

Umar expressed happiness with what he called impressive unfolding events in the party that included the massive defections of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties to the PDP.

He implored all the support groups to tighten their belts and canvass votes for the PDP in the coming months, saying it is the only party that guarantees positive change from the abysmal performance of the APC.

“APC has offered Nigeria and Nigerians nothing but hardships with no feasible solutions to address it,” he stressed.

Umar further emphasised that the only hope for Nigeria rests in PDP, describing it as the only political party with a clear-cut plan to rescue Nigeria.

Buttressing his point, he said when PDP was at the helm of the nation’s affairs, Nigeria was economically buoyant and investors were trooping in to invest their fortunes in the country.

Ubandoma/Sagir Face2Face Committee, chaired by Alhaji Yahaya Isah, was founded by Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Ubandoma.