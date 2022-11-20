A former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, yesterday said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is not against Christians.

He spoke in Enugu during a conference/Town Hall meeting with South East support group coordinators organised by the South East Support Group Coordination directorate.

The APC stalwart noted that to show that he is not against Christians, Tinubu married a Christian, and his children are Christians.

Ihim further stated that Tinubu did not end at marrying a Christian but also allowed his wife to be ordained a pastor.

He urged the support groups not to be discouraged by the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election and assured that Tinubu would always respect Christians as he had ever done.

The former lawmaker also advised members of the different support groups to always use their behaviors to convince people to vote for Tinubu in 2023.

“Your behaviors can make people to vote for Tinubu and can also make people to hate him,” he stated.

Earlier, the director of the support groups of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign organisation, South East, Engr. Elias Mbam, said it was important for all the support groups in the South East to up their games for the APC to have a successful outings in the 2023 general elections.