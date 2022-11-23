Two groups, 100 Percent Focus Movement and Asiwaju Legacy Vanguard have advanced reasons why the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima deserve Nigerians’ vote during the 2023 general elections.

The groups posited Tinubu and Shettima possessed the requisite resume to take the country to the promised land.

In furtherance of their mobilisation for all APC candidates across board, the groups will today gather no fewer than 3,000 market women, transporters and artisans in Ilorin, Kwara State to sell Tinubu and Shettima to the people of the state.

National Chairman, 100 percent Movement, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed disclosed this at a news conference in Ilorin, ahead of what he tagged ‘Kwara state mega market sensitisation.’

Mohammed disclosed that the dignitaries expected at the programme include Iyaloja General of Lagos, Folashade Tinubu, Kwara APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Director General, Kwara 2023 Governorship Campaign Council, Yahaya Seriki, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, commissioners and others.

He added: “Our programme is to evangelise on the qualities of both Tinubu and Shettima. If we elect the duo in 2023 as our leaders Nigeria will become one of the greatest nations in the world.

“All we need is a leader that can harness the resources of the country for the betterment of all.

We will be telling the gathering that Asiwaju Tinubu is the right man to elect as president in 2023. No need to waste our votes and regret our action or inaction later on.

“The Kwara state market sensitisation campaign is the second of its kind in Nigeria. The first of such programme happened in Lagos State on October 27th, 2022 where all 24 markets under Agbado/Oke-Ode LCDA were brought under one roof and educated about the need to focus 100 percent on ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected president at the February 2023 presidential election.”