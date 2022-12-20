The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has, at the end of its management meeting held on Tuesday, rolled out some major dates for its activities for the year 2023.

Consequently, the Board has approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, January 14, to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

This, however, does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) applications as the DE registration would commence from Monday, February 20 to Thursday, April 20, 2022.

The Board also fixed Thursday, March 16, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock-UTME.

Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1,000 service charge for CBT Centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit for the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

With the new arrangements, candidates, who indicated their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

Also, the Board, after considering its other commitments, fixed aturday, April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to end on Monday, May 12, 2023.

The Board advised all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.