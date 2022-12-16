Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an activist, Hon. Paul Amadi has urged Nigerian youths not to use religion as a basis for voting any candidate in the 2023 general elections, but vote for competent people

In an open letter which was made available to press, Amadi urged the northern youths in particular to stick to wisdom bearing in mind that they are leaders of tomorrow.

He frowned at the level in which many youths in Nigeria are going through hardship which has never happened in the history of the nation, saying that even beggars cannot find anyone who is willing to give.

“I am writing you this letter, with hope that you receive it, without anyone trying to conceal it from you” and where he affirmed that things are no longer taking place as in the past which was like bed of roses and that at present, there is so much gun proliferation and so much violence which he attributed to bad governance.”

He noted that the youths are the weapons of the elders and the politicians to achieve their goals which goes to reflect their importance in the Nigerian society.

He further advised the northern youths to study critically the antecedents and blue prints of the Presidential candidates as to know who can effectively put the country back to the right track with good governance irrespective of where the candidate comes from or religion.

“We can no longer afford to keep on wasting our overall human capital, and period. Nigeria needs more of youths to be honourable academics, professionals businessmen and women and contribute more to the national GDP. Poverty is not the portion of the youths.

“It breaks my heart seeing innocent children as young as six years old begging anywhere in the country when they ought to be under the care of their parents or adults raised without education anywhere in the country,” he added.