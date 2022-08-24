A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has said that the people of the Niger Delta region will organise a 10million-man march for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, across the region.

Dagogo, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the solidarity march will be held in the Rivers State capital in the coming days and other Niger Delta States, to further galvanise the people and “prove to naysayers that the region is for PDP.”

He dismissed fears of protest votes from the region against the party as a result of the outcome of the PDP presidential primary election, saying panic of that stead is far-fetched as the Niger Delta has been a traditional stronghold of the PDP from 1999 till date and 2023 will not be an exception.

The federal lawmaker stated that the people of the Niger Delta remember and hold the PDP in awe as the only party that ensured the region produced the President of the country through Goodluck Jonathan.

Dagogo said: “Let no one be deceived, conducting elections in Nigeria has metamorphosed, the voting power is with the people. No one can order anyone around, on who to vote or not, no matter how highly placed, because the people are the deciders with their PVCs and votes.

“PDP has been true and fair to our people. It was by the means of this party that we clinched the President seat in this country through our son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, among several other benefits.

“We are at an advanced stage in plans for a ten million man march for Atiku and Okowa across the States of the Niger Delta, particularly Rivers State. We have spoken with the people, those that will vote, the real voters with PVCs not political sycophants, and we have been able to galvanize a lot of them.

“In the coming days we will take over the streets of the Niger Delta states and publicly demonstrate that support. That will also prove to the naysayers that the region is for PDP.

“Atiku will win and it is in the interest of those who do not want to be left behind to board or be cast in the dustbin of political history.”