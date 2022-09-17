A youth group under the aegis of 4 Million Youths for Tinubu Movement, has promised to embark on a massive campaign to sell the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The movement said the youths and the electorate would be mobilised to ensure Tinubu’s electoral success in the 2023 presidential poll.

According to the convener of the Group, Hon. Tope Adefemiwa, in a statement signed by him, he described the support the movement was giving to the APC candidate as a tsunami of a support for Asiwaju inubu presidential campaign.

According to Adefemiwa, the Movement is a formidable support group and it is the biggest in the history of the nation’s electioneering process.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate is getting that support because of his democratic nature and he is regarded as a core democrat, a nationalist, and a builder of men and youths.

“His ideology which strongly believes in the vision and aspirations of the Nigerian Youths, has made it possible for 4 million youths out of the 8.8 million Youths that registered in the just concluded 2022 voters registration to take it upon themselves to mobilise support for Tinubu,” he added.

He explained that the youths would work assiduously to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the next election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to vote massively for him in this forthcoming Presidential election.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has invested in the Youths during his tenure in office as an Executive Governor of Lagos State through the establishment of agencies and parastatals like LAWMA, LATSMA, HIGHWAY MANAGER, KAI, CBD, LAGBUS, LASIMRA, LASEPA, LASBGA, LASAMBUS, LIRS, CIRS, etc to create jobs for the Youths in the state. Many of the Youths were employed into these agencies and parastatals. He has also invested in the Youths outside the office by donating N1bn for LASU for leadership centre.

“Also, Tinubu refurbished, renovated, and upgraded the Arewa House Library under Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, located in Kaduna State, Just to mention but a few. He has done so much for the Youths, so we are coming out to support and vote for him.

“4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement is the biggest support group of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign with the sole aim of galvanizing cerebral Youths across the nation for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election and beyond and with structures spanning from the National Excos down to the State Coordinators, state Excos,Zonal coordinators, Local Government Areas coordinators, ward coordinators and polling unit coordinators. With these structures, Tinubu has several foot soldiers canvassing for him, door to door, house to house, street to street, etc.

“Tell me how he will not win the election. Elections are not won on the social media through insults or propaganda like some people are doing right now. You have to go to the grassroots and work and this is what 4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement as the biggest support group of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign is doing.

“As the Convener and Director-General of 4 Million Youths For Tinubu movement in Nigeria under my watch, I have 36 States Coordinators plus FCT . I have 10 National Excos and 254 State Excos. I have 111 zonal Coordinators. I have 774 Local Government Areas coordinators. I have 8,813 ward coordinators across the Country. And I have 176,846 polling unit Coordinators. We are the biggest support group ever.

“You can imagine several of such support groups with their different structures spread across the Country. Politics is a serious business. Politics is not about social media sensation and noise. Politics is not about insult or propaganda. Every Politics is Local,” Adefemiwa stated.