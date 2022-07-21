The Project 37 for Tinubu-Shettima has expressed optimism that Nigerian youths would vote for political parties based on competence and capacity of their candidates.

The group insisted that Nigerian youths are more enlightened ahead of the 2023 elections as they would not vote along the line of religious beliefs and ethic considerations.

National coordinator of the group, Mark Nsimbehe, said Nigerians should be more concerned about people that have the capacity to improve their wellbeing.

Nsimbehe stated this after a meeting with an organisation known as Group of People with Voters Cards, on sensitisation of people at the grassroots to be more involved in politics as the 2023 elections draw near.

He said, “On the muslim-muslim ticket, Nigerians should be looking at the competency, not religion. That is what we should be looking at. I am a Christian. What I am looking for now is the competency of somebody that would rule this country and not the issue of religion. We have gone beyond this kind of argument. It is not even an argument. A reasonable person should be able to look at what is going on, should not be talking about muslim-muslim ticket but about competency and capacity.

“I want to urge all Nigerians to look at the competency of this man, his wisdom, his capacity and vote for him. A lot of people are actually talking about Shettima. Go to Shettima’s track record. Even all his media aides working with him when he was governor were all Christians. Let us rather look at how these two people are coming, how they will be able to serve us. We should be praying for them. We should pray for their good health and for God to give them the wisdom to pilot the affairs of this country.”

He said the idea behind the project was for them to come together and focus on the grassroots “because politics now is rural based politics.”

The national coordinator added, “And what we intend to do is to go to the grassroots to sensitize the people of Nigeria to see how they can support and vote for a competent person, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of this country. Because he is a competent man. He is a man of wisdom. He is the only man that can take us from where we are to a better place.

“Why we partner with this group is because our manner is to assist and to support any programme that we feel is good for Nigerians. We did not invite them to be participants in what we are doing. The only thing was for us to encourage them to take this message of sensitization to various nooks and crannies of this country to preach and sensitize the people for them to come out and get their PVC. Not only to come out and get their PVC but also to come out en masse and vote for somebody that has competence. Somebody that we feel at the end of it all would take this country to a higher level.

“Politics is more than going to social media. We have passed that level. Let us discuss issue-based politics. It is not social media politics. I am a youth. I am a Nigerian. I am not a foreigner. I know what is going on here and I know very well that Nigerians are going to vote for Asiwaju and will support him during 2023.”

For his part, founder, Group of People with Voters Cards, Isah Dan’Azumi Zarewa, urged Nigerians to register for their voter cards to vote candidates of their choice.

He also called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide more machines to enable more Nigerians get their permanent voter cards (PVCs).