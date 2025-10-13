‎The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced November 6, 2025, as the official date for the Passing-Out Ceremony for the 2024 Batch C Stream I Corps Members across the country.

‎

‎In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Caroline Embu, the NYSC said the event will be low-key and will feature a series of activities, beginning with Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) sessions for Corps Members at the Local Government level.

‎

‎It added that the exercise will also include the signing and collection of final clearance letters by the outgoing Corps Members, to be supervised by Zonal Inspectors nationwide.

‎

‎The director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, congratulated all Corps Members of the outgoing batch and wished them a successful winding-up and passing-out exercise.

‎

‎He commended their contributions to national development and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the Scheme wherever they find themselves.

‎

‎The Scheme acknowledged the resilience and patriotic spirit displayed by Corps Members during their service year. They have demonstrated commitment to unity and community development,” the statement added.

Advertisement

“The Management of National Youth Service Corps has approved Thursday 6th November, 2025, as the date for the Passing-out of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Corps Members.”

“The programme of activities for the low-key Passing-out would be kick-started by Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) activities for Corps Members at the Local Government Areas across the country,” the statement added.