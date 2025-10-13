The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned the passing of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as a legendary evangelist, teacher, and servant of God whose life and ministry left an indelible impact on the growth of Christianity in Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, issued on Monday, CAN said Reverend Ukpai, who went to be with the Lord on October 6 at the age of 80, devoted over six decades of his life to preaching the gospel, healing the sick, and nurturing faith through his global evangelistic ministry.

“Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai was a towering figure in the Church in Nigeria whose ministry touched millions through crusades, teachings, and acts of charity.

“He lived a life of unshakable faith and passion for soul-winning, advancing the cause of Christ across denominations and regions,” he said.

CAN noted that his legacy of faith, compassion, and service continued to resonate within the Christian community and the nation at large.

“Generations of believers have been inspired by his message of faith, healing, and hope in Christ Jesus,” the statement read.

CAN also extended condolences to his wife, Reverend Mrs Philomena Uma Ukpai, the entire Ukpai family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and all who were blessed by his ministry.

“May the Almighty God comfort the family and grant them the strength to bear this great loss. The legacy of his faith and service will continue to inspire the Church and the nation.

“Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai served God faithfully, finished strong, and has gone to receive his eternal crown of glory. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he stated.