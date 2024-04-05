The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has signed contract agreement with Max Air and Air Peace, two of the approved air carriers to transport 2024 Hajj pilgrims to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON Chairman, Malama Jalal Arabi, who presided over the signing of agreements at the Hajj House in Abuja on Thursday night, urged the airlines to prove their worth by providing topnotch services to Nigerian Muslim pilgrims.

Arabi also emphasised the need for the airlines to take the security and safety of pilgrims seriously, saying: “The humanity in you tells you that it is your own responsibility to prioritise the security and welfare of pilgrims.”

He said much is expected from the air carriers, reminding that they emerged through a rigorous and transparent screening process as preferred carriers from among many applicants.

He however expressed confidence in the airlines to deliver since they’re not new to pilgrims airlift operation.

“You did it in the past, nothing should stop you from doing it again. Expectations are high for a successful exercise.

“We have gone through challenges together this year. As we were following up, so were you.

“I am confident that we wouldn’t fail. There are moments of anxiety, what we are about to do now, should have been done long time ago. Whatever it is, at least we are here today and we are going to do it,” Arabi said.

He said the task of airlines does not stop at merely serving the pilgrims as they also have their names to protect.

“Let us prove our worth, let us ensure we meet all standards. There are things that cannot be taken for granted. There must be special attention to security. If you do well, NAHCON will take the bullets on your behalf. So please don’t fail us, don’t put us to shame and do the best that you can,” Arabia stated.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Operations, NAHCON, Prince Anofi Elegushi said the agreement signing ceremony marked a significant milestone in efforts to ensure smooth operations, pointing out that it is only through collective efforts that high quality service can be provided to pilgrims.