Nollywood star Angela Okorie has lambasted her colleague, Zubby Michael, for making public his cash donation to the family of their late colleague, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

A video capturing the moment Michael made the donation to Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Awele, and their children, has gone viral on social media.

Reacting, Okorie berated Michael for making the donation “on camera.”

She noted that the burial of a young person was not the right place to flaunt cash.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “Zubby na young person die, that showcase of money wasn’t necessary. But as a local boy that you are, you don’t have sense. You don’t know where to do show and where to behave well.

“Abi you get money pass all the dignitaries wey come there? Mugu.”

Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, alongside three others after their boat capsised on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.

He was laid to rest at his hometown, Ukehe in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, last Friday.