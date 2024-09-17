President Bola Tinubu has affirmed the critical role that digital identity plays in the country’s socioeconomic development, even as he emphasised that digital public infrastructure (DPI) will enhance the transformation of service delivery for all Nigerian citizens.

President Tinubu said this in his remarks during the celebration of the 6th National Day of Identity 2024, which was organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), led by director general Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote and other stakeholders in Abuja yesterday.

The event attracted delegations from different African countries, such as Kenya, South Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, corporate organisations, and state government representatives.

Represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume, the president noted that the theme of this year’s Identity Day, “Digital Public Infrastructure: Enabling Access to Services,” underscores the critical role of digital identity in the nation’s development.

He said, “In today’s digital age, the ability to prove one’s identity is not just a matter of convenience; it is a cornerstone of our socioeconomic progress. DPI is the backbone that enables access to essential services, from healthcare and education to financial inclusion and social welfare. It is through robust DPI that we can ensure every Nigerian, regardless of their background or location, has the opportunity to participate fully in our nation’s growth.”

President Tinubu noted that his administration’s 8-point agenda, which includes food security, ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, improving security, enhancing the business environment, upholding the rule of law, and fighting corruption, is intrinsically linked to the success of the nation’s digital identity initiatives.

He added that by leveraging DPI, Nigeria can streamline service delivery, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and ensure that government programs reach those who need them most.

“The “Renewed Hope” initiative is our commitment to fostering sustainable development and improving the living standards of all Nigerians. Digital identity is a key enabler of this vision. It empowers individuals, facilitates economic transactions, and enhances transparency and accountability in governance. With a reliable digital identity system, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

In his keynote address, the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the nation cannot find a solution to national security without identity management issues. He emphasised that the foundation of economic emancipation or even industrialisation is premised on identity management.

He said, “We must get the identity of the people right to provide basic services for them,” adding that “For you to get the identity right, the principle of the EOI (Evidence of Identity) plays a prominent role because Identity is the foundation, identity is the cradle, the beginning of every development”.

He warned that if the nation fails to pay necessary attention to identity management, it will have challenges such as reputational damage because the country will be unable to separate the good people from the bad ones and may find it difficult to provide basic policing, basic amenities of life for the people.

“When you manage identity, you must also talk about data protection, and that is why we have the Data Protection Act, which is fundamental to any democracy in the world. It is the right of the government to have the identity of its citizens to harness their identity and the right of the people for their identity to be protected,” he said.

He said that Nigeria must end the era of individuals with multiple identities, stressing that if the nation fails to curb the problem of the proliferation of identities, it will continue to be at the mercy of the enemies of the state.

He also emphasised that NIMC is the custodian of identity by law, stressing that the commission should extend its mandate to tax, driver’s licenses, banks and even telcos and all issues concerning data because it is the country’s data repository.

He disclosed that the ministry will work with NIMC to establish the Digital Travel Certificate (DTC) and adopt the Centralized Citizen Integrity and Document Authentication System (CCIDAS) to track people wherever they may be to curb crime.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director General of NIMC Coker- Odusote, said the event highlights the importance of identity and its use for inclusion, protection and empowerment, adding that data management has led to the enrolment of 110 million Nigerians so far.

She said, “With the federal government investment and palliative programs to cushion the impact of the ongoing hardship on citizens, especially on the most vulnerable segments of the society, this event focuses on a strong digital infrastructure to support the empowerment initiative.”

She pointed out that DPI is a network built in the public sector that enables the country to safely and effectively deliver opportunities and social services to its citizens and legal residents, stressing that NIMC is at the forefront of providing national identity to all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria.

“PTI has encouraged innovation to accelerate financial inclusion and transform the lives of the citizens by delivering service in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” she said.