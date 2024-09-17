The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advocated for the adoption of inclusive policies across all higher education institutions that accommodate diverse student needs.

JAMB registrar Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede stated this while addressing a press conference on “Advancing Equal Opportunity Access to Higher Education: A Call to Action.”

Oloyede also called on stakeholders, government agencies, educational institutions, the private sector, and civil society to join hands in advancing equal opportunity access to higher education.

According to him, through the equal opportunity group (JEOG), JAMB has been at the forefront of ensuring that persons with disabilities are provided with a level playing field in accessing higher education.

“We recognise that education is a fundamental human right, and as such, we are dedicated to making higher education more inclusive and accessible across Africa,” Oloyede stated.

He added that the theme of this year’s conference, “Advancing the Potentials of Persons with Disabilities in Educational and Economic Development,” speaks to the importance of harnessing the talents and contributions of PWDS in shaping the future of our society.

“Education is the cornerstone of personal empowerment, economic development, and natural growth. When we invest in inclusive education, we invest in a brighter, more equitable future for all.”

He further said JAMB has introduced several strategic initiatives to promote inclusivity within the education sector. These initiatives include specialised testing centres, assistive technology, teacher training, and stakeholder collaboration.

“The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board appreciates the efforts of the federal government in introducing the student loan and also including PWDS in the scheme, a policy that goes a long way in assisting the candidates with disabilities to pursue their education.

“We equally commend the National Assembly for device legislations, particularly for the passage into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.”