The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given its approval to 747 Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres for the upcoming 2024 UTME exercise, set to commence on Monday.

This was disclosed in a bulletin issued in Abuja by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor (PAC), Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

Initially shortlisting 907 CBT centres for accreditation, the board concluded revalidation and integrity tests, certifying 747 centres for the 2024 UTME exercise.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter, who monitored registration at various CBT centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, observed candidates turning up in significant numbers. Some candidates shared their experiences, with opinions varying on the smoothness of the registration process.

At the Future Gate CBT centre in One-Man village, a candidate, Chinaza Onuegbu, expressed concern about his inability to register.

He claimed he was directed to another centre without a clear reason. Onuegbu, upon returning to resolve the issue, was asked to come back the next day with his JAMB profile code, which he had not obtained.

Meanwhile, at the Global Learning Institute, opposite the Federal Ministry of Finance, a candidate named Pelumi Rotimi described the registration process as seamless, registering within a few minutes. Rotimi expressed her determination to study hard for a good grade to secure admission into her chosen university.

Candidates are required to possess certain documents for the 2024 UTME registration, including the National Identification Number (NIN), personal information, O’level results, choice of institution and course, biometric verification, and JAMB registration fee.