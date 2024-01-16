The registration for Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2024 commenced yesterday 15th January and will end on 26th February, 2024.

The board also fixed March 7, 2024, for the 2024 Mock-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April, 2024.

Also, the sales of Direct Entry application document and E-pin vending will commence on Wednesday 28th February and close Thursday 28th March 2024.

The JAMB public communication advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said the dates were based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November, 2023.

Benjamin said candidates are expected to print their examination slips as from 10th April, 2024.

According to a memo by the board, UMTE and DE exercise registration process will remain cashless to prevent extortion and warehousing of candidates at CBT centres.

“JAMB would collect and remit to centres all the approved charges on behalf of the CBT centres along with its UTME registration fees. Just as it was done the previous year, candidates would go to any CBT centre for registration without paying anything,” the memo said.

The board also gave the breakdown of the payment as N3, 500 for UTME/DE form, CBT centre charges as N700 for registration service charge, N1500 for CBT service charge for MOCK/UTME and bank charges for N500 meaning a candidate who will not sit for mock will pay N6200 and those sitting for mock will pay N7,700.

They however noted that the candidates are not allowed to pay the money directly to the CBT centres.

Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information,” he said.