The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its readiness for the Feb. 3 rerun election in Cross River.

Mrs. Anthonia Nwobi, the state’s INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, made this statement in Calabar on Tuesday.

The rerun is scheduled to take place in 34 polling units across Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Obanliku, and Yala two, State Constituency.

“Only voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and those registered in the affected polling units are eligible to vote in the election. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed for the election, with activities commencing at 8:30 a.m. and concluding by 2:30 p.m. However, individuals in the queue by or before 2:30 p.m. will be attended to by our officials,” she said.

Nwobi urged voters in the affected areas to turn out in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates in the election.

