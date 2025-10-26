The downstream sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is gearing up for a pivotal week as OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week returns with a sharp focus on sustainability, growth beyond boundaries, and healthy competition.

Advertisement

During the event, industry players from across West Africa will gather to explore end-to-end midstream and downstream operations, featuring a strategic conference, a busy exhibition, and a series of high-impact networking sessions.

This year’s programme centers on regulatory collaboration, with ministerial and regulator panels spanning five West African countries and more than 60 speakers across 10 sessions. Attendees will gain practical insights on market trends, technology, and investment strategies that shape the region’s energy future.

Advertisement

Addressing the media in Lagos, Otunba Tunji Oyebanji, chairman of the Advisory Board, OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week, said the event will showcase a broad spectrum of innovations and services from leading brands, covering oil refining, trading, shipping, storage, logistics, marketing, LPG, lubricants, petrochemicals, power, and financial services. Delegates will also have access to visits to key production hubs, including the Dangote refinery complex, along with curated receptions and social events designed to foster meaningful connections and deal-making.

OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week has a long-standing track record of influencing policy and market development across Nigeria and West Africa, positioning Lagos as a launchpad for strategic engagements and tangible business outcomes. The week promises information-rich sessions, relationship-building opportunities, and a pathway to practical advancements in downstream energy across the continent.

Oyebanji said the event has over the past 18 years, redefined the downstream energy market indelibly, staying at the forefront of setting agenda, promoting business and operations. We are looking forward to an exciting week ahead, and to hosting Lagosians together with Nigerian and international visitors to impactful, fun-filled days of information, networking and business deals.