Nigeria has achieved one of its strongest national improvements in early-grade reading, according to the 2025 national phonics screening report by Universal Learning Solutions (ULS).

The gains emerged from the country’s largest-ever pupil literacy assessment, conducted across 33 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ULS, in its report announced in Abuja on Monday, said the nationwide evaluation covered 72,127 pupils from Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) to Primary 3 across 33 States and FCT.

Of these, 64,576 had been taught using Jolly Phonics, Nigeria’s flagship early literacy programme implemented in all 36 states and the FCT with support from UBEC and State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).

Results showed that Primary 1 pupils hitting the 20-word benchmark jumped from 20.9 per cent in 2021 to 35 per cent in 2025, while Primary 2 pupils achieving 30 words rose from 17.7 per cent in 2019 to 26.6 per cent

Universal Learning Solutions is an international education not-for-profit dedicated to strengthening literacy systems through teacher training, high-impact instruction, and large-scale assessments that ensure every child learns to read.

Releasing the report in Abuja, ULS said the assessment—Nigeria’s largest-ever early reading test-confirmsed that systematic phonics instruction was driving nationwide gains in literacy.

Jolly Phonics, implemented in all 36 states and the FCT with support from UBEC and SUBEBs, is now the biggest English literacy project in Africa.

ULS noted that mean scores in letter-sound knowledge and word reading have risen sharply since 2019, with Primary 3 pupils nearly doubling their average reading scores. Pupils taught with Jolly Phonics also outperformed others in both English and Hausa reading, reinforcing the programme’s impact on bilingual literacy.

Patrick Uzu, Country Director of ULS, said the results reflected the commitment of teachers nationwide.

“These results clearly show that Jolly Phonics is transforming classrooms and giving children the foundational reading skills they need to succeed. We celebrate every teacher who made these gains possible,” he stated.

ULS CEO, Gary Foxcroft, described the assessment as a milestone.

“This was the largest early-grade pupil assessment ever undertaken in Nigeria. The professionalism of monitors across 33 states and the dedication of teachers have driven real change. Nigeria should be proud,” Foxcroft stated.

On his part, CEO of Jolly Learning, Gilbert Jolly, praised the country’s alignment with global best practice.

“Nigeria is following the path of high-performing nations like Singapore and Ireland. These results show what is possible when Jolly Phonics is delivered at scale,” he said.

