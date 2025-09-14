The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has dismissed reports suggesting a controversy over Team Nigeria’s kits with World Record holder Tobi Amusan, insisting that all the athletes were fully equipped and prepared for the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Amusan, had in a viral video expressed her disappointment regarding Nigeria’s kit for the championship.

Amusan voiced her concerns over what she perceived as unprofessionalism and lack of coordination within the AFN, calling for improvement to ensure that athletes were adequately represented on the global stage.

The athlete’s frustration reflects the broader challenges faced by many athletes in securing proper equipment and support in the lead-up to major international competitions.

However, in a statement issued early Sunday from Tokyo, AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, described the allegations as exaggerated and distracting, affirming that Nigerian athletes have received all necessary provisions.

“The complete kits have been provided. I met with the athletes and the technical team. The issue of Olympic training grants was also raised, and I’m pleased to report that a good number of them have received theirs. They are wearing their new kits,” Okowa stated.

However, Okowa did not provide specific details about the kits nor disclose any visual evidence to support his claims.