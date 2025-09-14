The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to resume work, two days after commencing a strike action embarked upon by Friday morning.

The President of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Tope Osundara announced the resumption in a WhatsApp message he sent to The PUNCH on Saturday night.

According to the announcement, Osundara said, some of the demands made by the union have been made while the rest were being considered.

“Some of our demands have been met. The government has promised to look into other issues. Strike suspended; resumption to work tomorrow (today). We did this as a sign of goodwill and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities,” he said.

NARD has not issued official statement on the suspension as at the time of filing this report.

Among the demands of the doctors include immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund; settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review among other long-standing salary backlogs.

The doctors also demanded the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears; prompt disbursement of specialist allowances; and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

The Union also embarked on the industrial action for the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates and implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

It further sought the resolution of outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and called for the government to address the plight of resident doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.