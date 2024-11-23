Nigeria will tackle two North African teams, Tunisia and Algeria as well as Botswana in Group B of the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Morocco next summer.

The Falcons will surely relish another meeting with Algeria’s Green Ladies, whom they defeated 2-0 and 4-1 respectively in two friendly matches in Nigeria last month.

Botswana eliminated Gabon in the qualifying series and Tunisia were quarter-finalists at the last edition also hosted by Morocco.

At the draw conducted on Friday evening at the Technical Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat, host nation Morocco, earlier slotted into Group A, learnt they will have to cope with Zambia, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cup holders South Africa are in Group C and will square up to Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in the three-week, 12-nation final tournament taking place between 5th – 26th July 2025.

Hosts Morocco finished as runners-up in the last edition in July 2022, with Zambia taking the bronze after a 1-0 defeat of Nigeria in the third-place match.

GROUP A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana

GROUP C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania