The Nigeria U20 Women’s National Team, Falconets, are set to earn their ticket into the third round of Africa’s qualifying series for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, by thumping their counterparts from Rwanda in today’s second round, second leg clash at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Advertisement

The two-time World Cup silver medallists continued their build-up to today’s encounter with an intensive training session on Thursday.

The drills were marked by heightened energy, precision, and commitment as the players poured out their strength under the watchful eyes of the coaches. Every pass, sprint, and tactical adjustment reflected the hunger of the team determined to correct the lapses from the first leg and deliver a convincing performance in front of home supporters.

Advertisement

Head Coach Moses Aduku and his assistants emphasized sharper coordination and tactical discipline, urging the players to maintain focus and consistency throughout the sessions. Their determination to guide the team to victory was evident, as they pushed the squad to raise their performance levels ahead of the crucial fixture.

The players responded with zeal and resilience, blending individual brilliance with collective teamwork. Confidence is high in camp that the Falconets will rise to the occasion on Saturday and build on their 1-0 first leg win over their opponents in Kigali last Sunday.