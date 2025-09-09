Advertisement

In an intense 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening, South Africa and Nigeria are deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime.

South Africa took the lead early in the 25th minute with an unfortunate own goal by Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong. The match saw both teams battling for control, with South Africa applying early pressure.

However, Nigeria responded, with Calvin Bassey’s header to level the score 45th minute. The teams went into the break with everything to play for, setting the stage for a thrilling second half in this crucial Group C encounter to boost their chances at securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup.