The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that more state governors will defect to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election to bolster President Bola Tinubu’s second-term reelection bid.

Advertisement

Yilwatda made the remarks on Tuesday at the 12th Expanded Stakeholders’ Meeting of the APC in Bayelsa State, where the party formally endorsed President Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for 2027 general election.

Represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, the APC chairman said Tinubu’s performance in governance was attracting governors, senators, and other key political figures from opposition parties.

“More governors and lawmakers are still on their way to our party because of the calibre, integrity, and achievements of the president. Our doors are wide open to accommodate those willing to join hands with us to move Nigeria forward,” Yilwatda said.

He cited the recent defections of Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, who both left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, describing their moves as evidence of Tinubu’s growing political influence.

Yilwatda also urged APC members in Bayelsa to remain united to ensure an overwhelming victory in 2027, stressing that the party’s strength lies in its cohesion.

“Other parties may make noise, but when you have a lion, it does not bother about barking dogs—it focuses on its mission. That is what President Tinubu is doing: taking the bull by the horns where others lacked the political will,” he declared.

Highlighting the South-South region’s support for the president, Yilwatda praised governors who had, in his words, shown “political maturity” by abandoning their former parties to align with the APC.

“From the South-South to the South-East, leaders are making realistic decisions. They are leaving their parties to back the president because they have seen his determination to take Nigeria to greater heights,” he said.