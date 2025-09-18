World football governing body, FIFA, appears to have reversed its earlier stance and has now initiated an investigation into South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee had recently confirmed that South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, would not face any sanctions concerning the eligibility of midfielder Teboho Mokoena. He was alleged to have been suspended due to yellow card accumulation ahead of their qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

However, according to SABC, FIFA has now stated that both the player and the association face charges for breaching several disciplinary regulations, including the fielding of an ineligible player.

Mokoena, who plays for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, was fielded by Bafana Bafana while under suspension in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho’s Crocodiles on March 21, 2025. Hugo Broos’ team won the matchday five encounter, held in Polokwane City.

Mokoena had previously accumulated two yellow cards in matches against the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Warriors of Zimbabwe, which under FIFA regulations, resulted in a one-match ban.

The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Mokoena given six days to submit their responses.

Currently, South Africa leads Group C of the African World Cup Qualifiers with 17 points after eight matches, three points ahead of Benin Republic in second place with 14 points, while Nigeria is third with 11 points. Only two matches remain in the qualifying race.

A guilty verdict could result in a 3-0 forfeiture, a three-point deduction, and potential fines—an outcome that would significantly alter the group standings.