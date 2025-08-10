Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has dismissed speculations linking him to a governorship ambition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the reports as “false publications” aimed at causing distraction.

Advertisement

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ambode reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking on his unwavering support for APC, the former governor said, “I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos State as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress.”

The former governor praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, describing him as a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader” whose administration has delivered significant reforms in pensions, student loan accessibility, youth empowerment, and national economic growth.

Highlighting key achievements of the Tinubu administration, Ambode pointed to the elimination of fuel scarcity, improved security measures and policies designed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“His focus, determination and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results. I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate,” he added.

He urged party faithful and all Nigerians to ignore political distractions, pledging to work tirelessly to strengthen the APC and ensure President Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

“Let it be clear: I stand solidly with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. We will work together to ensure victory in 2027 to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians,” he said.