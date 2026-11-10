The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has called on Nigerians to actively participate in the 2027 general elections, urging eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and protect their votes.

Ndukuba warned against political apathy and attempts to discourage citizens from participating in the electoral process through claims that the outcome of the 2027 elections had already been determined.

The Anglican Primate made the appeal on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 2026 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), themed, “Pressing On,” where he urged Nigerians to take responsibility for determining the country’s political leadership through the ballot.

He advised eligible voters who were yet to register to obtain their PVCs, verify their registration details and polling units, and make themselves available to vote when the elections hold in January 2027.

He also emphasised the need for voters to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots to monitor the process and ensure that their votes count.

“Some people will look around and say, why trouble yourself? In fact, some people will tell you that they have already finished the election. It’s a lie. Nobody has decided anything. And we, the citizens, have the civic responsibility to play our role.

“We want to encourage all citizens: go and get your voter’s card if you have not gotten it, check your name and where your booth is, and come next year in January, go out and discharge your duty. And we will still encourage our people: guard your votes. Stay on and see what happens,” he said.

Ndukuba acknowledged that some politicians might resort to desperate measures in their pursuit of political power but insisted that Nigerians must not surrender their democratic rights or allow themselves to be discouraged from participating in the elections.

According to him, the forthcoming polls present an opportunity for citizens dissatisfied with the country’s current situation to use their votes to effect the desired political change.

“We know that some of the politicians may be desperate, but we have the opportunity to determine who leads us. And if you are not satisfied with what has been happening, this is the time that we can make use of our vote to bring about a change,” he said.

The cleric, however, stressed that achieving meaningful national transformation would require collective commitment, urging Nigerians to complement their prayers with active participation in nation-building.

He also challenged political leaders to demonstrate greater sensitivity to the needs, aspirations and challenges of the people, noting that the country’s abundant natural and economic resources should translate into better living conditions for citizens.

“We are trusting God that the Lord will help us and give us a leadership that will be sensitive to the aspirations and needs and challenges of our people. Nigeria is blessed, and we are demanding that our leaders should make use of our resources to help the citizens of this nation,” he said.

Expressing concern over the economic difficulties and increasing hardship confronting Nigerians, Ndukuba maintained that the country had sufficient resources to cater for its population, insisting that no Nigerian family should be forced to go to bed hungry.

“We have no reason for any family to go to bed hungry. What we have is enough. It can go around. And we are trusting God that God will help our nation build us back,” he added.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the Anglican Primate explained that DIVCCON, an annual gathering instituted in 2011, provides an opportunity for clergy, bishops and lay members of the Church to renew their faith, receive God’s word and draw spiritual strength to confront life’s challenges.

He said this year’s theme, “Pressing On,” drawn from Philippians 3:14, was particularly relevant given the physical, spiritual, emotional and economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

According to him, many individuals and families are grappling with hardship, disappointments and painful experiences, making it important for them not to lose hope or allow prevailing circumstances to prevent them from pursuing a better future.

He therefore encouraged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and social backgrounds, to remain steadfast, trust in God and continue working towards a better society.

Ndukuba said the Church was using the conference to inspire Nigerians to overcome discouragement, remain hopeful and persevere despite the challenges confronting the country.

He maintained that Nigeria could achieve a better future if citizens remained committed to their responsibilities, participated actively in nation-building and continued to demand accountable leadership.

The 2026 Divine Commonwealth Conference brings together Anglican clergy, bishops and lay members from across the country for spiritual reflection, encouragement and renewal under the theme, “Pressing On.”