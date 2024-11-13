The All Progressives Congress(APC) Youths leaders Forum (AYLF), on Tuesday said that Nigeria’s ruling party would require former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello’s political sagacity while planning for the 2027 elections.

The forum, in a statement by its President, Alhaji Abdullahi Danbaba, and Secretary, Dr Chike Ihedioha, said that Bello was an asset being targeted by enemies of the APC.

The forum alleged that Bello was being singled our for persecution.

It also claimed that the former Kogi governor’s current ordeals were “politically motivated”.

“Those who contributed towards the development of the party and ensured victory for President Bola Tinubu are being persecuted.

“Fortunately, from records gathered so far, it is clear that the former governor has been on the side of the law. Since the beginning of his ordeals, he has been protected by the law.

“His achievements in Kogi are there for all to see; there have been many testimonies to this fact.

“We have also found out that people afraid of one thing or the other, ahead of the 2027 elections, are also sponsoring articles hiding under ‘dubious APC groups’, to discredit the former governor.

“The beauty of it all is that Nigerians are not fools. They can identify genuine claims,” it said.

The group called on anti-corruption agencies to be wary of politically-motivated petitions.

It claimed that a recent statement credited to a youth group, which attacked Bello, revealed the identity of persons behind his ordeals.

“The achievements recorded in Kogi earned victory for the APC both at the presidential and governorship elections.

“The President should intervene so that individuals or groups seeking to sink the party do not succeed,” the group said. (NAN)