The Kano State chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the capacity to win the 2027 general elections without leaning on the influence of former governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Dungurawa stated this at a press briefing on Thursday at the party’s state headquarters in Kano.

He said both the national and state chapters of the ruling APC had “lost focus and direction,” alleging that this informed continued search for political relevance through Kwankwaso.

“These APC people are weak and confused. They know without Kwankwaso, they will not win in 2027,” he said. “They keep telling the public they are in talks with him. They need him. But he is only concerned about the welfare of Nigerians.”

Although he insisted that political reconciliation was always possible, Dungurawa maintained that Kwankwaso’s recent engagements with political figures were merely coincidental and not connected to any alliance discussions.

Responding to reason the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election garnered only about 500,000 votes in Kano, he said, “The logo was not clearly printed on the ballot, awareness was low, and the party was new. Yet we won seats in Kano, Jigawa, Taraba, and Bauchi,” he said,

The charman added that the redesigned logo and broader acceptance of the party would make a different story in 2027.

Dungurawa expressed confidence in the party’s strength ahead of its upcoming congresses, saying most executives were likely to retain their positions in line with the NNPP constitution.

“Our constitution allows executives to serve two terms unless they defect, die, or face disciplinary issues. We believe in continuity and loyalty,” he said.

On recent defections, he clarified that only one federal lawmaker willingly left the NNPP, saying “others had been suspended before exiting.”

He added, “We are not worried. The party does not need people with difficult character. NNPP is like a royal suite some may go to a standard room, but they will eventually realise the difference.”

Dungurawa urged party members to remain united and prepare for what he described as a “stronger and more strategic” NNPP ahead of the 2027 elections.