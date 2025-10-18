Ogdeni Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun State and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians, saying his party remained the best alternative for Nigerians ahead of 2027 general election.

Speaking at the official launch of the ADC Secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, he declared that the ADC is now the only credible alternative for Nigerians.

Aregbesola accused the APC of plunging the nation into widespread hunger, insecurity, and infrastructural decay through what he termed “incompetence, greed, and poor leadership.”

“Under the current administration, hunger has taken over the land. Governance has been reduced to personal enrichment and political intimidation. Nigerians are suffering because of the failure of leadership at all levels under the APC,” Aregbesola said.

The former governor, who once served as Minister of Interior under the APC government, did not hold back as he accused the ruling party of silencing dissent and weaponising state institutions against perceived opponents.

“If the APC is confident of its strength, it would not be hounding and haunting opposition members everywhere,” Aregbesola added.

Describing the ADC as a “party of conscience and service,” Aregbesola expressed hope that Nigerians’ growing dissatisfaction will translate into a win for the party in 2027.

“The hatred of Nigerians for the ruling party is obvious, and the party that will harvest that unpopularity is the ADC,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed hailed the ADC’s emergence as a “new dawn” in the state’s politics.

“This is the beginning of a new direction in our political experience. The ADC is poised to entrench a party that reflects the true aspirations of Kwarans,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, ADC National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as ineffective, calling it a “dead party awaiting its obituary.” He insisted the ADC is now the only viable opposition to the APC.

“The question is no longer whether Kwarans want the APC, that question has been answered. They don’t. The question now is whether we can convince them that ADC is the only alternative, and that’s exactly what we’ll do in the coming elections,” he said.

Abdullahi also raised concerns about worsening insecurity in rural Kwara, which has disrupted farming and other livelihoods, urging the government to do more to restore peace and protect citizens.

“Our people can no longer farm safely. The government must do more to restore peace and ensure that the lives of citizens are protected,” he urged.