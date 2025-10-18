Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Leandro Trossard scored the decisive goal, kneeing the ball in from close range after a corner taken by Bukayo Saka was flicked on at the near post by Gabriel just shy of the hour mark.

The Gunners found themselves on the back foot in the early stages, as the hosts sought to assert their dominance. Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez looked particularly lively in the final third, with Wilson having several attempts that drifted wide of the target, while Jimenez effectively linked play on his return to the side.

Riccardo Calafiori believed he had opened the scoring with a stunning strike into the far corner in the 16th minute, but the Italian’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Mikel Arteta’s side gradually found their rhythm, with Viktor Gyokeres forcing Bernd Leno into action with the only shot on target in the first half.

In the second period, Bukayo Saka tested the former Arsenal goalkeeper with a powerful drive, but Leno responded well to deny the England international.

As is often the case with the north Londoners, it took a set piece to break the deadlock. Saka’s deliveries from the right had been inconsistent up to that point, but he delivered a delightful ball that was helped on by Gabriel, allowing Trossard to slot it home as he arrived at the far post.

This victory secured another three points on the road for the Gunners, who have reclaimed their position at the top of the table after briefly being displaced by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who comfortably defeated Everton 2-0 earlier in the day.