Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would be the first politician to suffer the consequences if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, or Labour Party’s Peter Obi defeats President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Wike made the statement during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which was monitored in Abuja on Wednesday, saying that his open support for Tinubu’s re-election had made him a marked target of the opposition.

He said he was aware of the risks associated with his political position but insisted that he had no regrets about supporting the President.

“I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head,” Wike said.

The minister said he remained focused on securing Tinubu’s victory, regardless of the personal political consequences.

According to him, his commitment to the President’s re-election occupies his thoughts daily.

“Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president’s reelection. When I am eating, I think about the president’s reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the president’s reelection,” he stated.

Wike also said he had faced intense criticism and name-calling for his loyalty to Tinubu, but maintained he remained unbothered by the backlash.

“I don’t see where anybody in this country today has been called names the way my name has been. I am not bothered about people who say their own thing. My business is, like I said, I am going to support Mr President,” he declared.