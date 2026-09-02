Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that former Rivers State governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, is unfit to become Nigeria’s Vice President, alleging that he undermined the judiciary during his tenure as governor.

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday during his monthly media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in a fresh attack on his longtime political rival.

The former Rivers governor also took aim at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), accusing the professional body of abandoning its traditional role as a defender of the rule of law by allegedly becoming politically partisan.

Wike urged Nigerians to scrutinise the records of politicians seeking high public office, particularly those presenting themselves as champions of democracy and constitutional governance.

“Rotimi Amaechi, who wants to be Vice President today, once shut down the courts in Rivers State and caused a pregnant woman to give birth in prison,” Wike alleged.

The FCT minister argued that a political leader’s record, particularly actions affecting the independence of the judiciary, should be considered when assessing his suitability for sensitive constitutional offices.

Wike said such alleged actions should not be ignored merely because the individual was now seeking another political office.

Turning his criticism to the NBA, Wike accused the association of abandoning its traditional responsibility to defend the independence of the judiciary and uphold the rule of law.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has now taken sides politically. They are now a political party,” he declared.

He questioned the propriety of the NBA providing platforms for politicians whose past conduct, according to him, raised questions about their commitment to democratic institutions.

Wike insisted that the NBA should remain an independent professional body committed to justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law, rather than becoming an arena for partisan political contests.