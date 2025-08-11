The Executive Editor of ABMS WAVES LTD, Comrade Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, has strongly condemned the coalition within the ADC for sidelining Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide from party affairs, warning that the move could lead to chaos within the party.

Speaking to the press at the NUJ FCT Chapter, Comrade Bashiru stated that the coalition of the N-ADC—marked by a recent interim segregation of the party’s leadership—was formed without the consent or input of the party’s highest-ranking member, Hon. Leke.

He warned that such exclusion would not only fuel internal crises but could also result in the complete collapse of the coalition if Abejide is not urgently brought into its decision-making processes.

He emphasised that the purported coalition leaders’ deliberate oversight, negligence, and insulting isolation of Hon. Leke is utterly condemnable.

Bashiru further described the act as a political aberration and an attempt to ridicule Abejide’s personality—something, he insisted, that all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and abroad, must collectively resist.

“Consequently, it is imperative to categorically state that all efforts, time, and resources committed to the coalition are futile in the absence of Hon. Leke,” he added.

He noted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was founded in 2005 and was formerly known as the Alliance for Democratic Change. In 2006, the party was officially registered by INEC and adopted the name African Democratic Congress (ADC). It participated in its first general election in 2007, fielding candidates for various political offices across Nigeria.

According to him, the party gained minimal recognition and stagnated until Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide joined in 2018, ushering in unprecedented growth and national prominence. Hon. (Elder) Leke Joseph Abejide, born May 8, 1975, hails from Alu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Widely known for his community development projects, social welfare initiatives, and philanthropic gestures—even beyond his immediate and neighbouring communities—Abejide’s contributions were commendable long before he ventured into politics and officially joined the ADC in 2018.

He said Hon. (Elder) Leke Joseph Abejide contested his first political office in the 2019 general election, where he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency. He was re-elected in the 2023 general election.

Abejide is a two-term serving representative and the House Committee on Customs and Excise chairman. He remains the party’s only elected federal lawmaker and highest-ranking National Executive Council (NEC) member.

Over the years, Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide has invested significant time and resources in nurturing the party and promoting its overall well-being, particularly under the leadership of Chief Ralph Nwosu.

Bashiru highlighted Abejide’s role in the November 2023 Kogi Governorship election, where he emerged as the party’s gubernatorial candidate. This move further strengthened and expanded the party’s structure across the state.