The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted Muslim and Christian leaders in Osun State to an alleged plan by terrorists to attack churches, mosques, markets and other public gathering centres in an attempt to frustrate the 2027 general elections.

The warning was issued during separate meetings the DSS held with leaders of the Muslim community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The religious leaders were advised to take preventive measures and strengthen security around places of worship and other public gathering centres.

According to intelligence presented at the meetings, terrorists were allegedly planning to spread insecurity to Southern Nigeria, particularly the South-West, in a bid to create tension ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

President of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, confirmed the meeting, describing the security alert as genuine and urging religious leaders and residents to remain vigilant.

“The meeting is true; it was held on Wednesday in Osogbo. We need to be careful and vigilant. These people (terrorists) have been trying to infiltrate Osun for quite some time,” Olawuyi said.

He said the Muslim community had previously sent back about 200 herders from the Ikirun axis after some individuals arrived on motorcycles and were unable to communicate in the local language.

Olawuyi said the DSS also advised that vehicles should not be parked close to worshippers during Jumat prayers and other gatherings, while nobody should be allowed to sleep inside mosques.

He added that religious leaders were cautioned about potentially compromised commercial motorcycle operators and herders, while night guards were recommended for every mosque.

In an audio message circulated to imams, Olawuyi said the DSS delegation came from Abuja to warn that “some politicians and terrorists” were planning to frustrate the 2027 election.

According to him, the terrorists could mobilise to the South-West to cause mayhem, potentially preventing the election from holding or creating fear and voter apathy.

The Osun State CAN Chairman, Pastor John Adeleke, also confirmed the meeting, saying Christian leaders were instructed to alert churches and school owners to strengthen their security awareness.

A report circulated among Christian leaders said the attackers had allegedly mapped parts of Osun State and could target some states between now and the presidential election.

The report further alleged that the movement could extend from Kaduna and Jos towards Osun State, with churches, mosques, markets, schools, clubs and viewing centres identified as possible targets.

The report, titled: “The Report of the Meeting Held with the Department of State Security Osun State Command Today, Wednesday, September 9, 2026,” was signed by the State Assistant Secretary of Osun CAN, Ajayi J.K.