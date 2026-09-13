The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has endorsed the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Delta State, Engineer Isaac Eshor, ahead of the 2027 general election.

President of the council, Comr. Babangida Onimisi Isa, announced the endorsement during press conference in Abuja, saying the decision was based on Eshor’s professional experience, business record and youth empowerment initiatives.

Isa said the endorsement was not based on political considerations but on what he described as the candidate’s capacity, competence, experience and commitment to youth development.

He said, “The Nigerian youth movement stands with Engineer Isaac Esho for governor of Delta State in the coming 2027 general election.”

According to him, Eshor’s experience as a marine engineer, maritime consultant, shipping and logistics executive, entrepreneur and philanthropist positioned him to contribute to the economic development of the state.

Isa said Eshor’s professional experience in vessel acquisition, fleet and crew management, procurement, marine operations, oil and gas consultancy and freight forwarding could be deployed to develop Delta State’s maritime and broader economic potential.

He also cited Eshor’s activities through the Fokon Foundation, including skills acquisition programmes, youth employment initiatives, educational support and medical assistance, as part of the reasons for the endorsement.

“We need a governor who understands how businesses are built, how investments are attracted, how enterprises are managed, how people are employed and how economic opportunities can be created,” Isa said.

He urged youths in the state to assess candidates based on competence, character, capacity, experience and commitment rather than ethnic or sectional considerations.

Responding to the endorsement, Eshor said, if elected, his administration would prioritise the development of a maritime economy and establish a technical maritime training centre in Delta State.

He said the centre would provide practical training for young people, irrespective of their educational background, with the aim of preparing them for employment and entrepreneurship in the maritime sector.

“I want to make Delta State a maritime hub where people from all over the world will come to Delta State,” Eshor said.

The AAC candidate also said his administration would seek to harness the state’s gas resources for electricity generation and expand technical training for young people.

Eshor said he would introduce free education from primary to secondary school and provide monthly allowances for pupils and students, as well as free medical care for elderly residents.

He also promised to pursue legislation to institutionalise some of the proposed programmes so that they would not be easily reversed by subsequent administrations.

Eshor further criticised the performance of the state government, alleging that despite substantial federal allocations, the state had not achieved commensurate development.

He challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to a public debate on the state’s blue economy plans and other development policies.

The AAC candidate said his administration, if elected, would focus on job creation, maritime development, electricity generation, education and social welfare.