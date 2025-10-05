Lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Neda Imasuen, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunwonde local government area of Edo State to ensure the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Imasuen made the appeal at the weekend when he visited his Umagbai Ward 5 to interact with the people where he promised to mobilise grassroots support for the APC and President Tinubu.

Speaking at the gathering, Senator Imasuen stressed the need to build bridges with his local base, noting that while he joined the APC on June 12, it was crucial to identify with his ward because “politics is local.”

“It was very imperative that I come to my ward, not only to officially inform them of my joining the party since June 12, but also to meet the ward executives,” the lawmaker said.

He noted that the visit will strengthen the party, promote unity and ensure victory at the polls.

Imasuen also lauded Tinubu for what he described as his “lbold and courageous economic reforms, adding that such steps were necessary to turn the nation’s fortunes around.

He also echoed Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo’s pledge to deliver 2.5 million votes to Tinubu in 2027, declaring the target a “done deal.”

“By the grace of God, Asiwaju 2027 is settled. Part of that settlement is to begin to work towards that goal from the grassroots,” he added.

APC leaders in the local government hailed the Senator for the move to galvanise support for the president ahead of 2027, pledging their support for the movement.

APC Chairman in the local government, Osayimwenre Osawe, described Imasuen as “an asset” whose presence as a federal lawmaker would bring democratic dividends to Uhunmwonde.

“He is not a liability. He came to add value. Being a senator of the Federal Republic is a plus to our party. Beyond development, his return for a second term would make him a ranking senator, and that will position him for more influence on the Senate floor,” Osawe declared.