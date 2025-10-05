Lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum and the troops of North East Operation Hadin Kai for their prompt response to visit the displaced community of Kirawa town of Gwoza local government area in the state.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senator Ndume had last week lamented the renewed attacks and killings by Boko Haram in the community.

He further expressed sorrow that many residents, including the District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulraham were forced to flee into Republic of Cameroon after his palace and other residential houses were razed down.

Ndume had also called on the government, especially the military authorities to deploy a platoon to safeguard Kirawa from further deadly attacks.

In a statement Ndume personally signed which was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday in Maiduguri, the lawmaker emphasised the need for resilience among the civilian population and the essence of timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities.

He argued that without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North-East.

“I am highly impressed when the governor while addressing the traumatised people of Kirawa pledged that very soon, Nigerian troops would be deployed to safeguard the area. Let me also commend the governor for the support to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and his approval for construction of hospital, water facilities and other people-oriented projects in Kirawa and other communities in my constituency.

“I emphasised the need for resilience of the civilian population to continue to give timely information to the government and security operatives on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in their respective communities.

“This is because, without support from the public, government or military alone cannot defeat or end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North-East sub-region,” the Senator said.