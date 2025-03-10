The outspoken son of the immediate-past Kaduna State governor, Bashir El-Rufai has on Monday displayed the logo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on his verified Facebook page amidst his father’s defection rumours.

Although, Bashir only posted the SDP logo without any written words.

Bashir’s father, former governor Nasir El-Rufai has intensified consultations with influential and notable politicians across the country including former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar among others for the formation of a mega party or formation of coalition to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 presidential elections.

El-Rufai has on different occasions denied defection rumour saying he is still APC member.