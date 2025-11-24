Ahead of his crucial re-election project with stiff opposition by the remnants of the former ruling Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) still waxing stronger after his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, governor Umo Eno, waved the olive branch to the aggrieved PDP adherents who failed to defect with him.

In a decisive move to galvanise support and reaffirm party cohesion, Pastor Eno, at a massive APC solidarity rally across the 31 LGAs at the weekend, extended his hands of fellowship across all party lines to unite for the sustainable progress and development of the state under his watch.

At the stakeholders’ meeting in his Nsit Ubium LGA, he drove home the imperative of unity and revalidation of memberships of the new ruling APC in the state, enjoining the new devotees to align with assurance of appointments to extract true loyalty.

Speaking at the meeting tagged; “Home Going,” held at the Nsit Ubium LGA secretariat , Ikot Edibon, the governor also reaffirmed the commitment of his administration, with the support of the Federal Government, to ensure the actualisation of the Ibom Deep Sea Port dream.

Governor Eno disclosed that the hope of realising the much anticipated Deep Sea Port project was intact as its necessary documentation processes were already ongoing for the commencement of the project.

He said: “We will very soon start the Ibom Deep-Sea Port. It is a long process. Documentation takes much time. Processes of canvassing for suitable and competent investors are ongoing.

“The Federal Government is ready, and we are working the talk. Let our people be patient and rest assured that the project will soon be a delightful reality for our common good.”

The Governor appreciated the massive reception and support accorded him by his people and party faithfuls, pledging to bring more dividends of democracy to the area.

He, therefore, declared that his administration was committed to constricting a dual carriage way from Nung Udoe to East-West Road; Nung Udoe to Afaha Nsit; and from Afaha Offiong to Itreto, and appealed to the people to align with the APC, assuring that the state has progressively moved to the centre for the overall benefit of all.

The chairman of Nsit Ubium LGA, Hon. Alfred Charles, described the event as home coming for the governor, while commending him for his impactful leadership as evident in the series of development projects in the council and the state generally.

Also, the chapter chairman of APC, Hon. Johnson Udoka, thanked God “for turning things around for good in the state for the party and for the people by elevating their statuses.”

The coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Obareki; political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob; commissioner for trade and investment, Capt. Iniobong Ekong; member representing Nsit Ubium state Constituency, Hon. Otobong Bob; former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, among others, appreciated governor Eno, for his “visionary and inclusive leadership that has greatly translated to enormous developmental strides across the state.”