Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has declared that he would resign his position if President Bola Tinubu did not win the 2027 presidential election in the state.

He predicated his assertion on the ongoing development strides in Edo State, which he said were enabled by Tinubu, who is also popularly known as Asiwaju.

The governor also credited Tinubu for the state’s infrastructural developments, including flyovers, and urged residents to show their appreciation through the ballot.

“The flyovers around we haven’t said thank you to Asiwaju, the way we will say thank you to him is through our votes. If Asiwaju does not win, I will resign as Governor,” Okpebholo declared.

Speaking passionately about the political climate in Edo State in a recent televised interview with select TV stations, Okpebholo said, “Asiwaju is even more popular than me here now because I told people that all I am doing is because of Asiwaju’s impact. You will see the result that will come out from here because there is no opposition in Edo; everybody is for Asiwaju here.”

Okpebholo dismissed the influence of past Governor Godwin Obaseki, stating, “Obaseki does not have any man here; let him come, his poor record will not make him come. You can’t scam Edo and come here when people pray for me. No child in the street will pray for Obaseki, no mother on the street will pray for Obaseki, it’s that bad.”