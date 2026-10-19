Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State have rallied support for President Bola Tinubu, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party members on Monday toured communities across the area before converging in Kabo to demonstrate their support for the three political leaders.

The gathering was also aimed at mobilising grassroots backing for the leaders as political activities gradually build towards the 2027 elections.