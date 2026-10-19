Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State have rallied support for President Bola Tinubu, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The party members on Monday toured communities across the area before converging in Kabo to demonstrate their support for the three political leaders.
The gathering was also aimed at mobilising grassroots backing for the leaders as political activities gradually build towards the 2027 elections.
Speaking during the gathering, the convener of the Tinubu Abba Barau Alliance, Fahad Dankabo, expressed confidence that the mobilisation effort would translate into electoral support for the three leaders.Dankabo described the turnout as an encouraging sign for the alliance, saying its members were determined to continue engaging residents and strengthening support across the area.
He said the group would sustain its mobilisation activities until it achieved its objectives.
The convener also said the alliance would remain committed to the trust placed in its members by supporters.
Dankabo said the gathering had given the alliance confidence about the electoral prospects of Tinubu, Yusuf and Barau.
“This gathering already I can see very good sign for victory, its going to be a very big win for President Bola Tinubu, and the Governor, His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf and Distinguished Senator Barau Jibrin.”
He also expressed confidence that residents of Kabo would support the leaders at the polls.
“I am quite sure that people of Kabo will vote for the President because this people believe in us, they trust us and we are not going to mislead them.”
The statements reflect the alliance convener’s expectations and political position ahead of the elections. The eventual voting decisions of residents will be determined at the polls.
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