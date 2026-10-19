Energy firm, NU Synergy, has commissioned two Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) refuelling stations and a vehicle conversion centre in Kano State, bringing the number of CNG stations in the state to 12 within one year.

The facilities are located along Zaria Road and at Mariri, along Wudil Road.

Speaking at the commissioning, the executive chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, Ismaeel Ahmed, said the investment reflected growing private-sector interest in alternative energy for transportation.

Ahmed said Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources could help reduce transportation costs and create employment opportunities through increased domestic utilisation.

“The future belongs to cheaper energy sources for transportation. It is difficult to achieve that with PMS and diesel,” he said.

He added, “Nigeria is a gas country, not an oil country. We have over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas.”

Ahmed disclosed that the promoter of NU Synergy approached the initiative about four months ago to explore investment opportunities in the CNG sector.

He said the investor was subsequently linked with the initiative’s operations and gas teams for technical guidance before establishing the facilities.

“Four months later, this is the story. He is commissioning a CNG station in Kano,” Ahmed said.

He commended the company for the speed of execution, noting that private-sector investment was essential to expanding CNG infrastructure and encouraging motorists to adopt alternative fuels.

The commissioning comes amid efforts to expand CNG infrastructure across northern Nigeria through the Northern Corridor initiative.

The new facilities combine refuelling services with vehicle conversion, providing motorists with access to both services at the same locations.

As part of the commissioning activities, motorists were offered free CNG refuelling for the day.